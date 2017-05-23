Cajun Alfredo Tortillas

Ingredients:

1 Jar of Chef Trè J Cajun Alfredo Sauce

Chicken Tenders or Grilled Chicken

1/2 Green Bell Pepper Sliced

1/2 Red Bell Pepper Sliced

1/2 Onion Sliced

6 oz of Mushrooms

6 Tortillas

Shredded Parmesan, Optional

Directions:

Cook chicken and chop in bite size pieces. Heat Cajun Alfredo Sauce over low to medium heat. Sauteè Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms. Spread heated Cajun Alfredo Sauce in the center of Tortilla. Add chicken, veggies, add extra parm on top if you like. Then fold it up like a soft taco and enjoy!

