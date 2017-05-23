Free hands-only CPR training in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

In Tuscaloosa, a push is underway to make sure more people get potentially life-saving CPR in the moments before paramedics are able to arrive at an emergency.



Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and Northstar Parmedics are offering free hands-only CPR training Tuesday at the Midtown Village green in Tuscaloosa, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue says many people are uncomfortable giving mouth-to-mouth CPR or don’t think they can do it properly, so they do nothing when someone is in cardiac arrest. But they say the most important thing you can do is give someone chest compressions.



“Somebody that’s in that situation, when somebody does CPR before we get there, they have two to three times more chance of survival than they would if somebody did nothing,” Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue EMS Chief Chris Holloway said. “So, it’s very important.”



Organizers say they have tents, so the training will happen rain or shine.

The training is in connection with National EMS Week. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue says Tuesday has also been designated CPR Day in Tuscaloosa.



