Ride to Vietnam Wall to come through Tuscaloosa Tuesday

For the 17th consecutive year, approximately 350 motorcyclists are set to ride into Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, as part of the Run for the Wall motorcycle ride.

Run for the Wall is an annual cross-country ride to the Vietnam Wall, in honor of the sacrifices and contributions of all of the nation’s veterans, and also to recognize prisoners of war and those Missing in Action. The ride’s motto is “We ride for those who can’t.”



According to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center spokesperson Damon Stevenson, the riders are expected to arrive in Tuscaloosa between 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

They are scheduled to refuel at the Pilot Truck Stop, then ride to the Tuscaloosa VAMC, where they will be greeted with American flags, attend a short ceremony, eat lunch, and visit with veterans.



“Run for the Wall is really an annual event that provides so much healing for so many people, whether that be for the riders who ride across the country for this event, and for the many Americans along the way that see the dedication they have to honor those POWs and MIAs,” Stevenson said.



Stevenson said each spring, staff and patients at the medical center begin talking about the Run for the Wall, asking when the riders will make their annual visit.



Learn more about Run for the Wall online at rftw.org.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.