2 vacant houses catch fire in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 vacant houses catch fire in Ensley

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Birmingham Fire Department/Twitter) (Source: Birmingham Fire Department/Twitter)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham firefighters are working to extinguish two early morning house fires in Ensley. 

The fire at a house on Avenue Q and 32nd Street is under control. Another fire broke out at Avenue Q and Terrace Q. 

Both houses are vacant, according to Capt. Bryan Harrell with the Birmingham Fire Department. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly