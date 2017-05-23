2 vacant houses burn in Ensley, officials say fires were intentionally set

2 vacant houses burn in Ensley, officials say fires were intenti - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham firefighters extinguished two early morning house fires in Ensley on Tuesday.

Captain Bryan Harrell of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service says the fires were set intentionally.

One fire was set on Avenue Q and 32nd Street; the other fire was set at Avenue Q and Terrace Q.

Both houses were vacant, according to Harrell.

