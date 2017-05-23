2 vacant houses burn in Ensley, officials say fires were intentionally set

An Ashville man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in St. Clair County.More >>
An Ashville man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in St. Clair County.More >>
When Ashley Brown came to Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women last year, she found out she was eight weeks pregnant. Brown, 26, has a 3-year-old son, but being pregnant in prison was a new and painful experience. The hardest part has been enduring the separation from her little boy.More >>
When Ashley Brown came to Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women last year, she found out she was eight weeks pregnant. Brown, 26, has a 3-year-old son, but being pregnant in prison was a new and painful experience. The hardest part has been enduring the separation from her little boy.More >>
The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) hosts hundreds of events every year. Executive Director Tad Snider says the venue operates under safety protocols that were developed based on best practices established by the Department of Homeland Security and the International Association of Venus Managers (IAVM).More >>
The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) hosts hundreds of events every year. Executive Director Tad Snider says the venue operates under safety protocols that were developed based on best practices established by the Department of Homeland Security and the International Association of Venus Managers (IAVM).More >>
Birmingham firefighters extinguished two early morning house fires in Ensley.More >>
Birmingham firefighters extinguished two early morning house fires in Ensley.More >>
FIRST ALERT remains for scattered showers and storms Tuesday that will be hit and miss in nature.More >>
FIRST ALERT remains for scattered showers and storms Tuesday that will be hit and miss in nature.More >>