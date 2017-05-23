FIRST ALERT: A Flash Flood Watch continues through 10 a.m. for some of our counties

We begin our morning with a Flash Flood Watch for some of our counties. Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa and Clay counties are under this watch until 10 a.m.

By this afternoon the rain is expected to taper off and become more isolated. I would still take your umbrella with you, because we are expecting scattered to isolated showers throughout the day on Wednesday.

We could even see a few isolated drops from this slow moving system through the morning hours of Thursday. Decreasing clouds are expected Thursday afternoon with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Under mostly clear skies, our temperatures are expected to warm up on Friday with morning temperatures near 60 and highs in the upper 80s.

The start of our Memorial Day weekend is nice and hot and summer-like with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs near 90.

Sunday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and 40 percent for Monday. Look for morning temperatures both days near 70 with highs in the upper 80s.

Have a nice Tuesday and don't forget that umbrella.

