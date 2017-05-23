Neighbors call for change at dangerous intersection in Forestdale

A dangerous intersection in Forestdale has neighbors concerned for their safety. Drivers say there's a blind spot at Circlewood Drive and Cherry Avenue.



“Nearly every car that comes to this intersection, turning left, has to pull out in the road to see whether or not something is coming from the right, but by that time they’re already in the road,” said Samantha Smith, who travels this stretch of road daily.



Smith said the driving conditions are dangerous. She said the low-hanging limbs and overgrown grass are making it tough to see what’s coming on the right-hand side.



“It’s getting to a point where the grass is so high that you truly have to pull out in one lane to turn. That is not acceptable to me. My child is on that side of the car so that’s unacceptable," said Smith.

Smith wants the county to cut the limbs and mow the lawn.



“Make this safe for the residents in this neighborhood," Smith continued.



County Manager Tony Petelos said if it’s a right away issue it can be addressed, but if the tree limbs are on private property they can’t take action.



Jefferson Commissioner George Bowman said that the transportation department has been notified and will work to remove the obstructions.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.