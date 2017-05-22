CDC reports Crypto on the rise around the country

With the summer approaching fast, you might be weary of diving into public pools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting a scary trend happening.



You could be swimming in Crypto. The parasite can spread when people swallow something that has come in contact with the feces of a sick person, such as pool water contaminated with diarrhea.



You'll remember last year a Blount County waterpark was closed because of a possible contamination of crypto after two people became ill.



The CDC reports outbreaks are on the rise. Last year there were at least 32 compared to 16 in 2014. If this happens, the CDC recommends pools close and the water be treated with high levels of chlorine.



We spoke to the folks over at Alabama Splash Adventure. They are gearing up for the summer season and tell us on a daily basis they make sure the swimming areas are clean. "The good thing about our park is we have people constantly watching and monitoring the quality of the water to make sure that it is stays within acceptable range which is three parts per million. Chlorine is in the generally accepted range and then alkalinity and PH and these kinds of things so you don't have Crypto,” Dan Koch, President of Alabama Splash Adventure said.



Koch says the park has machines, people and the government testing his pool water making sure its safe.



Crypto can cause diarrhea and vomiting. The best way to avoid it is if your children are sick don't let them swim. Try not to swallow the water when you swim and rinse off in the shower before getting in the water to help remove any germs from your body.



