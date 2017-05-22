Jefferson County Cemetery Board bill waiting on Gov. Ivey's signature after On Your Side Investigation

Our On Your Side investigation in April about issues at Carver Memorial Cemetery combined with issues at other local cemeteries reported by a group of concerned citizens helped spark change and within days could become state law. Last week, lawmakers passed a bill establishing a cemetery board in Jefferson County. It’s now waiting on Governor Kay Ivey's signature.



"A lot of people we could thank personally. But the legislators and yourself and FOX6 because we couldn't have got this far without you guys doing what you did for us,” Charles Avery, who worked to create the Jefferson County Cemetery Board legislation said.



Avery is one of the many voices that led to this legislation. The board will oversee private cemeteries and supervise the maintenance of them. If those cemeteries are abandoned or go bankrupt, the board will play a role in helping find new owners.

"It’s not about taking a man's livelihood and taking a man's business or trying to make him adhere to what you want. It’s about what's right. There’s

no regulations for cemeteries. And the need for the board itself is not only going to benefit the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County but other counties now in the state have heard some of this. Everybody now is wanting to know…what do we do to get involved? What do we do to get to where you guys are at?” Avery added.



The board has seven members. Four appointed by the House and three by the Senate. A portion of the money collected by the county's pistol permit fees will help fund the board.



Ivey just received the bill. Her office telling WBRC late Monday afternoon she's going to review it and has until May 29th to sign it.



