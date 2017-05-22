A new bridge coming to Tuscaloosa to serve as tourist attraction

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is looking to replace an existing bridge in Tuscaloosa.



The new bridge is meant to serve as a type of attraction in town. The I-59/20 bridge over McFarland Boulevard will be replaced with a new bridge that will stand out because of the color.



ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams said the new bridge is expected to relieve traffic in that area too. It will be painted in crimson, serving as an improved transportation corridor into Roll Tide land. “It will bring people here, it will make them stop maybe look at it become a landmark people might drive just to go see it,” said tourist David Monk.



A New York couple passing through said they've got a similar bridge in Rochester that created a domino effect for development surrounding it. “Multi-million dollar bridge and people so businesses would think you know the city put the money into the bridge and if they're making a statement let’s see what we can do around the bridge,” said Monk.

The couple also noted that promoting it off the interstate would be vital to grab drivers’ attention. “You would need signage before you get to the bridge to let the travelers know what's up ahead,” said tourist Charyll Monk.



The beauty factor isn't the only plus about this bridge.



McWilliams said the current I-59/20 bridge over Highway 82 has four lanes.



The new bridge will have six lanes, better accommodating current and future traffic volume.



“It's going to really help a lot which it’s going to give it more space for cars and more space even for the visitors and citizens living in the city,” said Chamlan Alenezi.



McWilliams said design plans aren't final yet and that the bridge will take 2-3 years to construct.

