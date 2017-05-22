ON YOUR SIDE: Man receives help after he says he was taken advantage of by contractor

A man sits in a dry house after months of leaks in his roof. John Drake paid $12,000 to a contractor who he says left more problems with his house than he fixed.

A contractor reached out to WBRC after seeing our story on Drake and he wanted to help.

Brooksmith Restoration has agreed to fix all the leaks and get rid of all the mold in his house. They were out Monday looking over the work and expect to have someone out to fix it this week. They are doing all of this for John Drake at no cost.

John Drake was at a loss for words when he found out. "No more health concerns because I have my granddaughters running around. No more worry. Period," he explains.

The contractor that Drake says he has called for months to finish the job he paid him for called him after our story ran. He came by to fix one of the projects but has not returned since.

