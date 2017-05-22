FIRST ALERT: Overnight rain continues with possibility of flooding

Soaking rains will continue through the overnight hours. Some rainfall will be heavy causing localized flooding. Drivers need to be careful tonight because of the potential for flooding issues. The greatest risk for flooding is south of I-20 and also some of the more flood prone areas in Birmingham. We've already had some flooding in North Birmingham. If you see water on a roadway - the best idea is not to cross, but turn around. It is almost impossible to determine how deep water is at night. Rainfall amounts overnight could reach over two inches. Temperatures tonight will hold in the mid to upper 60s.

If you're heading to work Tuesday morning, please use caution. The rain will be heavy at times during the morning hours. We will see a few breaks in the rain during the late morning and early afternoon. Rain chances are around 70-percent.

Additional rain is expected Tuesday night and again Wednesday. We are expecting some drier weather to return late Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday look mainly dry with more rain and storms expected Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.