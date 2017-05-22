Hoover putting best foot forward to keep SEC Tournament

The SEC Baseball Tournament and the City of Hoover have become synonymous with each other, but keeping the games is never a guarantee.



"If you were to ask the retailers in the surrounding area, not only in Hoover, this has a great impact throughout metro Birmingham," said Hoover Councilman John Lyda.



Lyda has seen the boom in business the tournament has brought in over the last 20 years.



"This is one that really puts us on the map," said Lyda.



The city council recently approved a contract to keep the tournament in Hoover through 2019. There is also a two-year option tacked on to the end of that, which if approved, would keep it in Hoover through 2021.



However, Hoover has been holding off an increasing number of other suitors.



"This was part of the reason we were able to keep the tournament for the coming years," said Erin Colbaugh, City Event Coordinator.



What Colbaugh is talking about is the new multi-million dollar Finley Center which this year will house the SEC FanFest.



Next year, the area behind it will be built up with additional fields. Teams would be able to warm up on them or even play a game if necessary.



"I don't know a lot of other places in the nation that has all this in one complex," said Colbaugh.



Lyda feels it's a commitment that will pay off.



"This will be the difference maker for years to come and the investment the City of Hoover has made to the SEC, to say look we want to remain competitive and we want to get better every year," Lyda said.



The tournament begins Tuesday at the Hoover Met.

