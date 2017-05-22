Attorneys file motion to stay judge's ruling on Gardendale school system formation

Attorneys for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund filed a motion Monday afternoon to stay a ruling issued last month by a judge that would allow Gardendale to start their school system this fall.

At the same time, a notice of appeal was filed in federal court to stop the formation of the Gardendale School System.

The stay, if granted, would stop the transfer of the two elementary schools to the new Gardendale school system until the appeal can be heard before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

Expect more details on this developing story as we get them.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.