What's next in the Mike Gilotti murder investigation?

The attorney for 17-year-old Charleston Wells, acquitted in the murder of Mike Gilotti, has heard some of the criticism surrounding the verdict and continues to defend him.

“This was a high profile murder,” Charles Salvagio said Monday. “He was the first charged. They went after the wrong person.”

Three days ago, Salvagio told reporters immediately after a jury found Wells not guilty that “this is the most exhausting trial I’ve been a part of.”

His work is not finished. Wells, who was convicted on nine counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, is still in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting sentencing.

Wells is also scheduled to go to trial in September on an attempted murder charge stemming from an early morning Fultondale shooting only days before the Gilotti murder. His co-defendant in that trial is Ahmad Johnson, also charged in the Gilotti murder.

Wells testified it was Johnson who fatally shot a fleeing Gilotti outside the Iraq War veteran’s Hoover home. Wells told the jury he did not participate in the confrontation with the husband and father of two and watched the incident from the backseat of a pickup he, Johnson, and two other co-defendants had stolen earlier in the night.

Johnson’s murder trial is currently scheduled for June 12.

Last week, De’ron Lucas and Darrian Bryant appeared in court for an arraignment in the Gilotti murder.

Bryant, who testified for prosecutors in the Wells trial, has filed for youthful offender status.

