People buzzing about extinction of pollinators; what this means for your favorite food

So what's the big deal about a bunch of bees going the way of the dinosaur? If they're extinct, hey, at least you wouldn't have to worry about being stung right?

"We definitely have a pollinator crisis worldwide," said Brooke McMinn, Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

However, that crisis could actually mean a drop in food production, and an increase in prices.

A report out by the United Nations says everything from the birds and the bees down to beetles are increasingly at risk of becoming extinct.

"For you and me really what this means is we may not have materials to build our homes. Most notably we'll be missing out most on things like coffee, chocolate, apples," said McMinn. "Many plants require that recombining of genetic information, that mix of pollen, to give us food."

It's too early to say when any type of extinction might occur. That being said, there is still plenty of time to do something and fix this problem.

That includes things like preserving habitats for pollinators and cutting down on the use of certain pesticides.

"We have certainly seen a decline in these pollinators, but they're not gone yet. And it's certainly not too late to stand up and do something about it," said McMinn.

