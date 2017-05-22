Teen accused of taking 1-year-old niece charged

A 14-year old girl accused of taking her one-year-old niece is facing charges.

Birmingham Police have charged Alexis Breeding with interfering with custody. She will also be returned to DHR custody.

Investigators say Breeding took her older sister's baby from her home early Friday morning.

The pair were later found near Linn Park Friday afternoon.

Officials say Breeding had run away from DHR custody when she took the child.

