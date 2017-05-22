Troopers give safety tips after large child porn bust

Alabama troopers are giving parents tips on how to keep their children safe in light of a multi-agency investigation that busted five men for child pornography last week.

The three-day operation tiled "Operation Standing Guard" was conducted in Jefferson, Shelby, and St. Clair counties.

Those arrested are accused of possessing and/or distributing child pornography.

While officials won't say if the victims are local, they have provided some information for parents on how to make sure your children stay safe.

-Never give out personal information and do not add personal information to social media sites.

-Keep the computer in a common room.

-At bed time, have children leave their phones in the kitchen or common area. Do not allow them to take the phone/tablet etc. to their room.

-Make sure your child knows they can talk to you if they are approached by a stranger online.

According to Alabama law, anyone who possess, distributes, or intends to distribute obscene pictures or video of a person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts can be charged with child pornography.

