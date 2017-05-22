Troopers give safety tips after large child porn bust

A man sits in a dry house after months of leaks in his roof. John Drake paid $12,000 to a contractor who he says left more problems with his house than he fixed.More >>
A man sits in a dry house after months of leaks in his roof. John Drake paid $12,000 to a contractor who he says left more problems with his house than he fixed.More >>
Soaking rains will continue through the overnight hours. Some rainfall will be heavy causing localized flooding. Drivers need to be careful tonight because of the potential for flooding issues.More >>
Soaking rains will continue through the overnight hours. Some rainfall will be heavy causing localized flooding. Drivers need to be careful tonight because of the potential for flooding issues.More >>
When Ashley Brown came to Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women last year, she found out she was eight weeks pregnant. Brown, 26, has a 3-year-old son, but being pregnant in prison was a new and painful experience. The hardest part has been enduring the separation from her little boy.More >>
When Ashley Brown came to Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women last year, she found out she was eight weeks pregnant. Brown, 26, has a 3-year-old son, but being pregnant in prison was a new and painful experience. The hardest part has been enduring the separation from her little boy.More >>
A rail line is open for trains, but the roadway remains closed in Pell City after a Friday derailment.More >>
A rail line is open for trains, but the roadway remains closed in Pell City after a Friday derailment.More >>
The newest elected leaders in the city of Tuscaloosa are now officially in place.More >>
The newest elected leaders in the city of Tuscaloosa are now officially in place.More >>