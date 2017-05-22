Small scabies outbreak occurs at Jonesboro Elementary School

The Bessemer School System is working to reduce the number of students infected with scabies at Jonesboro Elementary School.

Bessemer School Superintendent Keith Stewart says six students were diagnosed with scabies last Thursday. All were within the same classroom. Parents were notified by letter of the small scabies outbreak.

Scabies is a condition in which mites get under the skin and lay eggs.

"Usually a rash appears as red bumps. Sometimes blisters. Sometimes in the skin's fold, fingers, toes, elbows, waist line, thighs," said Stephanie Ayer-Millsap, Infection Specialist with the Jefferson County Public Health Department.

On Monday, one Bessemer parent took her twin 8-year-old sons to the doctor to have them examined after getting the notification from the school.

"I called the doctor's office Friday. Let them know what was happening. and they told me to bring them in as a precaution for me and them," parent Jeanean Simon said.

Stewart says the school is doing what it can to reduce any physical contact between the students and the school is cleaning the classroom where the scabies developed.

Stewart says they are taking this small outbreak of scabies seriously, and certainly parents are appreciative of what the school is doing to keep their children safe.

"I'm very glad they are taking it seriously. This is a serious thing. I definitely feel bad for the child or children that have been exposed," Simon said.

The school lets out for summer break this Friday.

