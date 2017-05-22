Cleanup continues after Friday train derailment in Pell City

A rail line is open for trains, but the roadway remains closed in Pell City after a Friday derailment.

"No injuries. No businesses actually damaged," said Larry Horton, Pell City Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Work crews for Norfolk Southern Railroad are still working to clean up the derailed rail cars. Around ten jumped the tracks.

The roadway on Truss Ferry Road remains closed. This means people who live and work in the area must continue to take a detour.

"The businesses in that area have a contingency plan to get into and out of their business, to get their people in and out, and by going a different route," said Horton.

Chief Horton said the detour should not cause that big of a delay.

The rail line is open for traffic ever since Saturday night, but Chief Horton says all trains coming to the area are reducing their speeds down to ten miles per hour until the replacement rails are adequately restored.

"There is one spot that they are not exactly happy with and they are going to go back and make that adjustment. Once that is done they will come back in and permanently weld it into place," Horton said.

This is expected to take another week or so. The exact cause of derailment remains under investigation. If the weather holds up they are hoping to have the roadway opened and cleared by Wednesday, but it will take at least a couple more weeks to cut up those rail cars into scrap metal.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.