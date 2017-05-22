Man accused of locking woman in her trunk is indicted

A grand jury has indicted the man accused of kidnapping a woman and locking her in the trunk of her car.

28-year-old Manuel Towns has been indicted on first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping, and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says prosecutors bypassed the preliminary hearing route and took this case straight to the grand jury.

The video of the victim, Brittany Diggs, went viral and made national news.

Detectives say on the night of March 14, Towns approached Diggs at her Avondale apartment and tried to rob her.

He's accused of then driving Diggs around to different ATMs using her bank card to get money.

It was when he arrived at a gas station on Bessemer Road that Diggs was caught on camera freeing herself from her own truck.

Towns was arrested just over a week after the incident occurred.

He remains in the Jefferson County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.