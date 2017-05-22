New Tuscaloosa leaders sworn in Monday morning

The newest elected leaders in the city of Tuscaloosa are now officially in place.

They took their oaths of office in a public ceremony Monday morning.

Mayor Walt Maddox, along with the city council and school board, swore to protect the constitution and to do their jobs to the best of their ability.

Councilwoman Cynthia Almond spoke about some of the issues she'd like to address with the new city council. "We have a lot of growth issues that we need to deal with. We have developers building apartments. We have road infrastructure needs," Almond added.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and all but one incumbent won re-election.

Tuscaloosa's city council meets Tuesday.

Six of eight school board members are brand new. The newly elected city school board meets for the first time on June 2.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.