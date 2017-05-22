FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Soaking rain Monday evening, flash flood threat continues

Get ready for another soaking rain! Scattered showers and storms are already increasing in coverage across the area and I’m expecting a steadier rain to develop Monday evening. The storms should remain non-severe; however, keep an ear out for lightning and possible flood alerts on the WBRC Weather app. Some parts of our state measured rain amounts in the half-foot range over the weekend, so it won’t take much rain to cause some flash flooding issues Monday night and tomorrow morning. A flash flood watch is in effect for Sumter, Perry, Greene, Hale and Tallapoosa counties until Wednesday morning. This may be expanded to include more counties in our area. The threat of rain and storms will linger into the early morning hours tomorrow. The wet weather should thin out in coverage tomorrow with isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day. We will see another round of rain and possibly a few storms tomorrow night and into Wednesday as this storm system makes its final push across our area. This could certainly be the event that finally ends the drought over our area.



THE REST OF THE WEEK: Cooler and drier air will return on Thursday with lots of sunshine through the start of Memorial Day weekend. Thursday still looks to be one of the nicest and most comfy days of the week. We will have an increase in moisture by the weekend, which will increase feels-like temperatures. I’m expecting rain-free weather on Saturday with the chance for scattered afternoon storms and showers on Sunday. There is a potential for an increase in storms and showers on Monday. Be sure to check in with us for radar and long range forecast updates beginning with The Four on WBRC.

