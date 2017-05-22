FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Potential flash flooding Monday afternoon, overnight

FIRST ALERT for clusters of rain and storms Monday. Early on we are tracking slow-moving showers that will produce locally heavy rainfall and wet travel conditions east of I-65. Additional shower and storm clusters are forecast to form this afternoon and will be random in nature.



FIRST ALERT for two waves of heavy rainfall: The first develops Monday evening and impacts Central Alabama through Tuesday morning. There is the potential for a few strong storms with gusty winds that could cause some power interruptions and tree damage. Coverage of strong storms today and tonight will be isolated. The biggest threat is for heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH goes into effect this afternoon and lingers through Tuesday evening. Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Clay and Randolph counties in Central Alabama are included in the watch and areas south. 3-4 inches of rainfall is possible. Please avoid traveling through flooded roadways. The Baron’s game could be rained out, especially if future radar is true. Fingers crossed that the rain holds off and especially the lightning.



The SEC baseball tournament in Hoover kicks off Tuesday morning and the fields and seating area will likely be wet and showers will still be possible,

though most of the day should be fairly dry for both game one and two. If you are going, bring wet weather gear just in case a shower passes by and you want something dry to sit on.



The second wave comes on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning and the potential for flooding will also exist. Humid air will be with us for a couple of days and then be replaced by refreshing air on Wednesday into Thursday.



Warmth and humidity returns late week and through Memorial Day. Shower and storm chances look to climb on Sunday into Monday which could interrupt outdoor plans.



