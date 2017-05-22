Sen. Luther Strange on election and happenings in Washington, D.C.

Senator Luther Strange of Alabama joined us in the studio this morning to discuss hot topics on Capitol Hill and in the Senate race here in Alabama. Sen. Strange says

On his Sanctuary Cities Bill - This bill is really simple. Sanctuary cities can either follow the law, or they can fund the wall. Cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities or enact penalties for businesses that bid for border wall contracts need to be put back in line. Cities from Seattle to Los Angeles receive billions of dollars in federal transportation grants, but the State of California is considering legislation to blackball businesses that bid on border wall projects. This bill is a commonsense solution - it gets government off the backs of business, and puts the money cities receive to work on securing the border. The American people made their voices heard last year in favor of one of President Trump's biggest promises – to finish building our Southern border wall. Under his leadership, federal authorities are once again empowered to uphold the rule of law, and we're already seeing that illegal border crossings are down 39% since President Trump took office. At the state level, we're also seeing the effects of strong federal leadership. I was glad to see Gov. Abbott in Texas signing legislation to increase local police cooperation with immigration authorities. As a former state AG, myself, I understand the need for local, state, and federal law enforcement to collaborate and share tools to effectively keep our communities safe.

The President's trip is strengthening partnerships that were neglected for eight years under President Obama – partnerships that will be critical in helping to defeat ISIS. Yesterday's speech sent a strong message that America is ready to lead from the front again. Our allies deserve to know that we stand with them, our armed forces deserve to know that we've got their backs, and the American people deserve to know we're taking threats in the Middle East seriously. The President is taking the right steps in that direction with this trip. On Mueller Investigation - From the beginning, I've had the utmost confidence in the work of the legal professionals like Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein and the bipartisan investigators at the Senate Intelligence Committee. I trust them to continue to uphold the rule of law and ensure integrity in US national security efforts. I know they are ready to work with Special Counsel Mueller to bring a resolution. I expect Mueller to be fair, thorough, and independent. As a former Attorney General, I know that when you're serious about finding the truth, you follow the facts wherever they lead. I expect Democrats and the mainstream media who want to delegitimize Trump's presidency will demand blood on this. They've decided the outcome they want to believe and are picking facts to suit their narrative. The special counsel will have to resist these forces and focus on the truth. But the American people are far more interested in what Washington is doing to fulfill President Trump's campaign promises to 1- repeal and replace Obamacare, 2- secure our borders, and 3- defund Planned Parenthood. That's what I'm up here doing. And we're making real progress on these promises already, even if they're not being recognized by the mainstream media.

My focus is making sure that coverage really means access to care that is both affordable and accessible. If you're an Alabamian with a bronze-level policy, a high copay, and you have to drive two hours from Hale County to Mobile just to get to a provider in your network, that's not care. Obamacare is failing fast, and I'm looking forward to building on the House's progress and delivering true patient-centered health care reform. I'll be interested to see a CBO score on the House package next week. There have been productive, bipartisan discussions, and conversations with leadership about priorities. I am committed to a few non-negotiables increasing access to providers of your choice while reducing costs, ensuring seniors and Medicare beneficiaries don't see costs skyrocket, and updating Medicaid in a sustainable way that respects states' unique situations. My colleagues and I are taking a compassionate approach that's fiscally responsible. The people of Alabama deserve a solution, and we're going to deliver. On Rumors of a President Pence - Those who spread rumors like that are clearly more interested in scoring political points than in accomplishing what the American people sent us to Washington to do.

Those who spread rumors like that are clearly more interested in scoring political points than in accomplishing what the American people sent us to Washington to do. On Whether We are a Divided Nation - No, we're not. The loudest voices are always going to be amplified by the mainstream media, and right now, those voices are interested in re-litigating the election instead of getting to work on real priorities. Most Americans are united in wanting to see the President succeed, because when he succeeds, the country does, as well. The Alabamians I talk to know that the stakes are too high to play politics and pit people against one another. We need to deliver a healthcare system that really offers affordable care, we need to get government off the backs of job creators, and we need to do it fast. America is united about that.

