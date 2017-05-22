Human remains found near the Cahaba River

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of partial human remains near the Cahaba River.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on May 20, deputies responded to a report of the discovery of partial human remains along a creek bank. Two men reported they had been hiking in a wooded area behind Cahaba Forest Cove in southern Jefferson County when they discovered the remains. They left the woods and called the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say the remains were badly decomposed, so it was not possible to determine the race or gender at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives and evidence collection personnel along with personnel from the Coroner’s Office worked to recover the remains and any evidence.

Detectives are reviewing missing persons reports from surrounding agencies in an effort to determine the identity of the deceased. Positive identification and cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

