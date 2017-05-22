Driving After Dark event

The United Ability Junior Board hosts Driving After Dark on Thursday, May 25, starting at 3 p.m., at Highland Park golf course. This unique fundraiser includes glow in the dark golf balls, dinner, drinks, games, prizes and lots of fun. The first nine holes will be played in the daylight. While the last nine holes of the tournament will be played in the dark with glow in the dark golf balls and fluorescent lights. This year the event adds tennis for those interested in a round robin doubles style tournament. For more information, visit www.unitedability.org and click on the events calendar. A limited number of teams and sponsorships are available. Please reserve your space by contacting Lee Thrash at 205-944-3909 or lthrash@unitedability.org.

The United Ability Junior Board is a group of young professionals committed to supporting the mission of United Ability. Their objective is to create awareness of the mission, programs and needs of United Ability. They develop future leadership and provide a positive and enjoyable opportunity for young adults to meet and interact in an environment that creates a social benefit and promotes the mission of United Ability in our community. United Ability provides state of the art programs designed to promote self-reliance, present choices and improve the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities. United Ability serves more than 3,100 children and adults with disabilities including but not limited to: spina bifida, autism; Down Syndrome, Rett Syndrome, limb loss/deficiency, closed head injuries, intellectual and developmental disabilities and more. Visit United Ability online at www.unitedability.org.

