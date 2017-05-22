Vance woman killed in Sunday night wreck on U.S. 11

A Vance woman was killed in a three-car crash Sunday night, according to Alabama state troopers.
Kathy Elizabeth Vines, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene when the car she was driving crashed head-on with an SUV around 9:20 p.m. on U.S. 11, north of Vance.
The SUV driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Vines' car struck another vehicle before colliding with the SUV, preliminary investigation indicates.
The wreck is still under investigation.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.