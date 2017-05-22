Vance woman killed in Sunday night wreck on U.S. 11 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Vance woman killed in Sunday night wreck on U.S. 11

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A Vance woman was killed in a three-car crash Sunday night, according to Alabama state troopers. 

Kathy Elizabeth Vines, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene when the car she was driving crashed head-on with an SUV around 9:20 p.m. on U.S. 11, north of Vance. 

The SUV driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries. 

Vines' car struck another vehicle before colliding with the SUV, preliminary investigation indicates. 

The wreck is still under investigation. 

