Man, 29, shot to death in Holt

Tuscaloosa authorities have made an arrest in a weekend murder in Holt.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit identified the victim as Christopher Deon Rhone, 29.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of 41st Ave. NE on Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found Rhone in the driveway. Dominique Maurice Ball, 31, was still on the scene and arrested.

Investigators learned that Rhone was the ex-boyfriend of Ball’s current girlfriend.

Witnesses say the female was sitting outside when Rhone came up to the home. Ball arrived a very short time later. There was an argument between Rhone and the female and then Rhone and Ball. During this argument Rhone was shot and killed.

Ball has been charged with murder. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.