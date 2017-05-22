BBQ Bacon Wrapped Onion Rings

Ingredients:

1 pack of bacon

3-4 Sweet or Vidalia Onions

Your favorite BBQ sauce

4 tablespoons of DAK's BBQueen

¾ cup of brown sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut onions into 1/2 inch thick rings and pop the internal rings out until you have a nice sturdy onion ring. Leave 2 onion rings together if they seem flimsy. For this dish you want the larger rings. The smaller, inner rings you can set aside and use in another dish. Brush onion with BBQ sauce. Wrap each onion ring with 2 strips of bacon.

Starting at one end of the bacon, snuggly but gently wrap the bacon around the onion ring slightly overlapping itself. You should be able to get half way around - again, depends on how big your rings are, smaller rings may only need 1 ½ strips of bacon. Take the second piece of bacon and place one end over top of the previous piece of bacon where you left off and continue wrapping until you have completely wrapped the onion ring in bacon. You can secure the bacon to the onion ring with a skewer.

On a plate, mix the DAK's BBQueen and brown sugar together. Dredge the onion ring in the mixture.

Place the onion rings on a broiler pan. This will allow the bacon grease to drip off as it cooks. Put aluminum foil on the bottom of the broiler pan for easy clean up.

If you don't have a broiler pan, place a rack on top of rimmed baking sheet.

Bake for about 20 minutes. Flip over. Cook for another 15-20 minutes. You can broil them for the last 3 minutes if you want the charred appearance. You could also cook in airfryer and cooking time would be cut in about half.

Serve while warm. You can serve with a side of BBQ sauce.

