Authorities ID man killed in Blount Co. crash

Authorities have released the name of a man involved in a deadly crash in Blount County.

Alabama state troopers say Grady Leon Goodwin, 79 of Oneonta died when the 2001 Chevrolet pickup he was driving collided head-on with a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Heather Hanson, 39, Of Warrior.

Goodwin died at the scene. Heaton was taken to UAB Hospital for her injuries. A 3-year old in Heaton’s vehicle was taken to Children’s of Alabama where he later died. The child's name has not been released.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 79 three miles south of Locust Fork.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate.

