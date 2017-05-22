Tuscaloosa city leaders to be inaugurated Monday

A new group of leaders will take office Monday in Tuscaloosa.



The City of Tuscaloosa will hold an inauguration ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Tuscaloosa River Market for the Office of Mayor, City Council members and City Board of Education members.



Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will begin his fourth term in office. He won re-election in March with more than 90 percent of the vote.



Only one new member will join the Tuscaloosa City Council. Raevan Howard will become the Tuscaloosa District 2 council member, after unseating longtime council member and council president Harrison Taylor.



Howard says as the only new member of the council and as a change in leadership for her district, she is ready to get to work. She says she wants citizens, especially young people, to realize they do have a voice in government. Howard wants to encourage them to take that opportunity.



“I really want the youth in our community to understand they don't have to just be dissatisfied about a situation or about laws or regulations that are passed,” Howard said. “But they can really go before their elected officials and really get their concerns heard.”



“I would like to bring together the younger generation in my community with the police department, bridge some gaps, and create strong positive relationships.”



In addition to being a new voice on the council, Howard says she is also excited to work alongside the established leadership.



“Everyone working together brings a different perspective. Everyone has different concerns about certain issues, sometimes the same issues.”



Howard encourages residents of her district to reach out to her about their concerns. She also plans to have an appreciation reception for Tuscaloosa District 2 Monday at 5 p.m. at the McDonald Hughes Center.



In contrast to the Tuscaloosa City Council, the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education is undergoing major leadership changes.

Only two of eight members from the outgoing board will be part of the new board.



Incoming Board Chair Eric Wilson, who is a new member, says having such a new group does create a learning curve, but he believes

the board is well-suited for the challenge.



“I feel very confident that all of the new members are very intelligent and very hard working and very conscientious people that have the best of the school system in mind,” Wilson said.



He also said the board will draw from the experience of the two returning members, Marvin Lucas and Erskine Simmons.



The outgoing Tuscaloosa City Board of Education was responsible for passing a facilities and curriculum plan, which calls for significant changes for students across the district. Wilson says he is excited about the plan and believes one of the most important tasks ahead of the new board is making sure the plan is successfully put in place.



“We look forward to implementing it. That's not to say that the road map can’t be changed a little bit. But it does provide us a map to where we need to go as a system. And I think that's the most important takeaway is that we do have a plan.”



Wilson says while the facilities component of the plan has drawn a lot of public attention, he is particularly excited about the curriculum elements of the plan and what those will mean for students.



Wilson said he is also glad to be working with new Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria.



Wilson is a graduate of the Tuscaloosa City Schools and a parent of a student currently in the system. He says he saw running for the board chair position as a way to serve his community. He views it as a demanding role, but Wilson says he is not intimidated by the challenge.

