Shooting under investigation in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shooting under investigation in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC) (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting.

Police say a man was shot inside a home on 15th Way Southwest and Boise Avenue Monday morning.

He was taken to a hospital, but was alert and talking to the paramedics. A person of interest is in custody.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly