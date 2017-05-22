FIRST ALERT: A wet start to the week, with some flooding possible by Tuesday

It looks like we have more spring rains headed our way as a frontal boundary is expected to stall across our area.

Today look for scattered showers and few thunderstorms throughout the day with highs near 79 degrees and winds out of the north around 5 mph.

Tonight into Tuesday our forecast models are showing more intense rainfall in our area. Following the rain we received Saturday night we will give a FIRST ALERT for potential flooding in our area. While we could see damaging winds with this system it looks like the greater threat will be into central/south Alabama. In fact if the storms congregate there it could take a lot of energy away from our storm potential. Look for lows tonight near 62 and highs on Tuesday near 77.

The storms look like they will weaken Tuesday night into Wednesday, but we could see showers continue through midday on Hump Day.

Wednesday afternoon through Saturday look to be dry, and start out cooler with a couple of mornings in the 50s and highs in the 70s. But, by Saturday we should be back into the 80s.

Sunday looks like it will bring a chance of showers into Memorial Day,

