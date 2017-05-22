Firefighters battle Monday morning house fire in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Birmingham firefighters have contained a fire that started around 4 a.m. on Monday in Ensley.

The fire started in the 1400 block of 31st Street.

The home is a loss. No one was hurt.

