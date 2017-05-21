ALEA: 2 people, ages 3 and 79, killed in wreck on Hwy. 79 in Blo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

ALEA: 2 people, ages 3 and 79, killed in wreck on Hwy. 79 in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Two people died in a two-vehicle wreck in the Dallas community in Blount County on Sunday.

Troopers say the deceased are 3 and 79 years old.

The driver of the car with the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UAB.

Investigators say it happened at 6:10 p.m. between Locust Fork and the Jefferson County line.

