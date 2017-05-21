Wes: More stormy weather possible through Tuesday

TRACKING MORE STORMS: Heavy rain and storms brought a much-needed soaking to our area yesterday and last night. Some parts of the state measured over five inches of rain! Today I’m keeping a close eye on another complex of storms and rain over central Mississippi. This complex has developed ahead of a cold front and is slowly transitioning east. There is a good chance this stormy weather will reach our West Alabama counties this evening but high-resolution guidance suggests some weakening over time. I would plan on the possibility of additional rain after 5 p.m., especially in areas west of I-65. I still think we need to monitor for possible flood threats based on the amount of rain we received yesterday. Also, any storms that reach our area will be capable of producing intense lightning and gusty winds. SO be on the lookout for lightning alerts on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Once the complex of rain/storms weakens, we will have quiet weather for the remainder of the night, with a comfier northerly breeze. Lows will be tumbling into the mid-60s.

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE STORMS TOMORROW AND TUESDAY: We will kick off the week on a dry note in the morning but I would plan on a good possibility of more rain and storms in the afternoon and tomorrow night. We will have a front stalled to our south tomorrow and forecast data suggests storms will begin developing near this boundary, over southern areas, around lunchtime. By tomorrow night we could have storms and showers returning to areas further north. Once again, a stronger storm with frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible. We should catch another break in the wet weather Tuesday morning, but I’m expecting the coverage of storms and rain to ramp up again by Tuesday night. The chance of rain will end from west to east Wednesday morning, with cooler and drier air settling in. We will wake up to lows in the 50s Thursday morning, with a clearing sky.

A LOOK AHEAD TO NEXT WEEKEND: Dry weather will dominate the scene later in the week. It won’t take long for the moisture to recover so I’m expecting hot and steamy weather to return by next Saturday. I’m also expecting a mostly sunny forecast for Saturday; however, we are seeing indications of rain and storms for Sunday. I will be sharing more specifics on this late week forecast and I’ll have some forecast radar updates to pass along in our evening news beginning at 9 p.m. Be sure to check in with us tonight on WBRC.

