FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Areas of heavy rain could return Monday night into Tuesday

We're expecting some scattered areas of showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day and lingering through Sunday evening, but storm chances will be lower as yesterday's rain has made for a more stable atmosphere. Generally as the cold front moves through, the rain areas which do develop will be more scattered in nature. Severe storms are not expected.

A fast moving system will increase rain chances again Monday night and Tuesday. If this system, which will come from the Gulf, moves more inland, a threat for damaging winds and even brief tornadoes could develop, specifically in areas to the south as a warm front moves north. However, the system may track along the Gulf Coast limiting our chances for additional strong thunderstorms. It is looking more and more as if locally-heavy rainfall will be possible with this system Monday night into Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches over saturated soils will result in the potential for flash flooding, mainly across the southern half of Central Alabama.

Wednesday a stronger system will move into the area, but moisture may be too limited for any severe threat. The system will still need to be monitored. In any event, there will still be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday followed by dry, cooler and more stable weather conditions. Temperatures will again warm into the mid-80s by Saturday afternoon.

