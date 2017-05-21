Barons game postponed Saturday night, will play doubleheader Sunday vs Smokies

The Birmingham Barons Media Relations Department released the following statement:

Saturday night’s game against the Tennessee Smokies has been postponed due to rain. This game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, with two seven inning games, with game one beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The gates to Regions Field will be open at noon for game one and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. The starting pitchers for game one will be Jordan Guerrero for the Barons and James Pugliese for the Smokies. The game two starter for the Barons is TBA, while Duane Underwood Jr. will start for the Smokies.

Tickets for Saturday night’s game will be honored for the doubleheader on Sunday. Fans wishing to exchange tickets to a future 2017 home game can do so at the Barons box office. Tickets must be exchanged for seats of equal or lesser value, with exchanges being honored on a first come, first served basis.

Bark in the Park will still take place Sunday beginning when gates open. Fans requesting further information may contact the Barons front office at (205) 988-3200. Saturday night marks the second rainout in Regions Field history.

For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar or for additional information about Regions Field, call (205) 988-3200, or visit www.barons.com, www.facebook.com/birminghambarons or on Twitter: @bhambarons.