FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Areas of heavy rain continue in East Alabama, flood warning still in effect

Still ongoing rainfall in East Alabama extending south where some flood warnings are still in effect as far north as southern Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. Many areas received 1 to 2 inches of rain in a very short period of time with wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range, along with some flooding and minor wind damage.

Later on Sunday, rain chances will be lower as yesterday's rain has made for a more stable atmosphere. As the cold front moves through, there may be some increase in rain activity, but the showers will be more scattered in nature. Severe storms are not expected.

Next, a fast moving system will increase rain chances again Monday night and Tuesday. Rain chances increase early Monday night, but the timing and strength of the next rain event are still developing. If the system which will come from the Gulf moves more inland, a threat for damaging winds and even brief tornadoes could develop, specifically in areas to the south as a warm front moves north. However, the system may track along the Gulf Coast limiting our chances for additional strong thunderstorms.

On Wednesday a stronger system will move into the area, but there is limited availability for moisture. Any severe threat will still need to be monitored. There will still be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday followed by dry, cooler and more stable weather conditions. Temperatures will again warm into the middle 80s by Saturday afternoon.

