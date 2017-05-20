FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Heaviest rain east of I-65; lingering rain chances through tomorrow

THE REST OF TONIGHT: The heaviest rain and storms will slowly push east tonight, with pockets of lighter rain and embedded thunder lingering into the early morning hours. We will also have some areas of fog through the early morning, with lows in the 60s in many areas. A cold front will enter out area tomorrow and this will produce some additional scattered showers or a few heavier downpours by mid-morning. This axis of rain will slowly track from west to east through the afternoon hours. I can’t rule out a storm; however, I don’t see this being nearly as intense as what we’ve experienced over the past 12 hours. If you are going to the Dierks Bentley Concert at Oak Mountain tomorrow night, plan on the possibility of a shower early on. However, I expect the rain threat to end in Pelham by 8 p.m. Be sure to check in with us after the game tonight and also, check in with Fred in the morning for updates.

MORE RAIN FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK: The cold front that pushes through our area tomorrow will end up stalling near the coast. This will serve as another focal point for a secondary surge of rain and possibly a few storms on Monday. There are some indications this rain could return as early as the afternoon on Monday. We will also be watching Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday for another chance of rain and cooler temperatures. A large upper low is expected to rotate over the region by Wednesday and this will bring clouds, showers, and falling temperatures. Many areas will only top out in the 60s on Wednesday. You can find our long range forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download the app by searching WBRC in your App Store.

