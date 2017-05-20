Chilton Co. woman missing, last seen near California-Arizona boarder

A woman from Maplesville has been missing for about a week.

Sandy Giles was last seen in California and Arizona when she and a friend drove across the country.

Giles was supposed to return on Sunday, Mother's Day, but when she didn't come home and wasn't answering her phone.

Her children filed a missing person’s report with the Chilton County Sheriff's Office.

Giles' car was found Friday near the California-Arizona border.

"There's not really words. It's kind of something I was hoping that wouldn't happen because that leads to more questions. We just lost hope for a moment and thought you know maybe something else had happened. But we are feeling better about that situation now," Giles’ daughter Kendal Pendley said.

Pendley says her strength at this time in need comes from her mom.

"She hasn't had the easiest life. Us, as a family, everyone has their struggles and we just, we've tried to take from things and keep pushing forward and she's tried her best to instill that in us beacuse she knows that life is hard and there's always going to be something in life that will try to tear you down. And she always thought it was important for us to be able to withstand things and be optimistic and keep pushing forward," Pendley said.

if you have any information about where Giles can be found, you're asked to call the police.

