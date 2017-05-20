3 children, 1 adult rescued from car on flooded road in Birmingham

Three children and an adult were rescued from a car on a flooded road in Birmingham on Saturday.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded a call of a vehicle stranded near the Roebuck golf course.

Firefighters saw a person get out of their car once they arrived. While they were blocking off the road, another car hauling the children and adult became trapped in the water.

3 children and 1 were adult were just rescued by @bham_fire after their car went into flood water in East Bham. Everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/EgGW2ox1Ca — ReshadHudson (@ReshadHudson) May 21, 2017

Crews managed to rescue them. Captain Jason Ingram says nobody was injured, just cold and wet.

