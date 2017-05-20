3 children, 1 adult rescued from car on flooded road in Birmingh - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

3 children, 1 adult rescued from car on flooded road in Birmingham

Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC
Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC
Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Three children and an adult were rescued from a car on a flooded road in Birmingham on Saturday.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded a call of a vehicle stranded near the Roebuck golf course.

Firefighters saw a person get out of their car once they arrived. While they were blocking off the road, another car hauling the children and adult became trapped in the water.

Crews managed to rescue them. Captain Jason Ingram says nobody was injured, just cold and wet.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly