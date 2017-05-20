Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings suffers stroke

Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.

Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.

Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.

Stallings said he was feeling ill last Thursday while introducing Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney at a function in Montgomery. The coach was transported to a nearby hospital and told by doctors that he had suffered a stroke.

Coach Stallings says that he has suffered a loss of his peripheral vision in his right eye.

"I’m not sure if my vision will return, I’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.

The former Alabama coach says that he has been told to rest for the next six weeks.

“It could be very difficult to stay off my tractor for that amount of time. I’ll try to do what my doctors and Ruth Ann (his wife) tell me to do,” Stallings said.

Stallings was the head coach of the Alabama football team from 1990 to 1996 and compiled a record of 70-16-1. He led the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 1992.

