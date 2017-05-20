FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Scattered strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT: A warm, moist tropical air mass will continue to fuel scattered downpours this afternoon, along with scattered thunderstorms. It is possible some storms may become strong or severe. The primary risks will be damaging wind gusts, small hail, and frequent lightning. In addition, it’s going to remain very warm and humid, with highs in the 80s. The chance of rain will increase into this evening and I’m expecting showers and storms to linger overnight. I do think the risk for stronger storms will decrease later this evening, although you may hear a loud rumble of thunder.

WHAT TO EXPECT TOMORROW: The heavier rain and thunder should exit East Alabama by 7 a.m. and most locations will catch a break in the rain through mid morning, with pleasantly mild conditions. A cold front is expected to enter our northwest counties by lunchtime and this will produce another band of scattered showers. This axis of wet weather will continue southeast through the afternoon hours and early evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s, with a south-southwest wind.

MORE RAIN FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK: The cold front that pushes through our area tomorrow will end up stalling near the coast. This will serve as another focal point for a secondary surge of rain and possibly a few storms on Monday. There are some indications this rain could return as early as the afternoon on Monday. We will also be watching Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday for another chance of rain and cooler temperatures. A large upper low is expected to rotate over the region by Wednesday and this will bring clouds, showers, and falling temperatures. Many areas will only top out in the 60s on Wednesday. Be sure to join me beginning at 9 p.m. for storm track updates and I will also talk a lot more about what’s ahead for next week. I will also be sending out custom alerts on the WBRC First Alert Weather App this evening.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.