Consumer Alert: Snag a scam

Fake check scams are a growing fraud in America affecting people across all walks of life. One young woman looking for a job online got caught in this trap. A reporter found consumers need to be prepared to ask hard questions to protect themselves from scam artists.

"I wanted something with more pay and something with benefits," said fraud victim Felisha Hughes.

Hughes went on a website called snagajob.com and found what she thought was a perfect job as a reshipper.

"They offered me the job online, and I accepted it," said Hughes.

The company was immediately ready for her to get started and sent her a check for more than $3,000.

"They would buy my computer, my headset and all of the supplies I would need to work from home," Hughes said.

The company also explained she would intitally work from home and later move to a nearby facility under construction.

"And I was like, oh, ok, and it was believable because there is construction going on there," Hughes continued.

Eager to get started, Hughes deposited the check into her account and ordered the items.

"Went up to Walmart and did a MoneyGram and sent it to the vendor, and then he was like okay, everything is going to be coming to you," said Hughes.

She felt so good about this new job, she quit her old job.

"I ended up going to sleep thinking I got this job, everything was coming to me, felt great about everything, excited because I was like okay, I’m going to be making all of this money and benefits," Hughes explained.

Everything changed the next morning when she received another check. This time, the check was for more than $5,000.

"At that point, I knew something was fishy because nobody is going to send you back-to-back checks," Hughes said.

She was right. Postal inspectors say con men create a sense of urgency for a victim to act quickly and deposit the check.

Only days later, they will learn it's counterfeit and they are now on the hook for they money sent out.

"Ask hard questions, but people are so happy to get the job they don’t want to rock the boat and that is the problem," said David Margritz, U.S. Postal Inspector.

Inspectors say to look for red flags.

"The way she got the job was kind of odd too, because the interview was entirely by text message. She never talked to a real person," said Margritz.

Also, do a simple online search.

"You want a physical address. Go on to street view on the Internet and see if it's a real business type of thing and then do an Internet search for that company name," Margritz said.

If you think anything is suspicious about a check you receive, you can take the check to a bank. They can try to verify some banking information before it goes through the system.

Copyright 2017 Litton’s Consumer Alert via WBRC. All rights reserved.