FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon, evening

FIRST ALERT: Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. The greatest threat will occur between noon and 8 p.m. when we could see damaging thunderstorm winds gusts up to 60 mph. The greatest threat will be west of a Heflin to Montgomery line and should end overnight. Other concerns with the strong thunderstorms are frequent lightning, torrential downpours and small hail. Rain chances remain high Thursday night ahead of a cold front. It will not rain all weekend, but the potential for localized flash floods will continue to be monitored by your WBRC FOX6 FIRST ALERT Weather Team.

The cold front will move into the area Sunday into Sunday night, but most of the energy associated with this system will remain north of our area. However, with abundant Tropical moisture in place, rain chances remain high through mid-week. A few strong storms with gusty winds remain possible through then, but the chance for organized severe weather remains low. The cold front stalls over the area Monday, but the main moisture shield will move east. Weak disturbances will bring continued chances for scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are back on the rise Monday ahead of the front. The frontal passage could bring a threat for damaging winds and even brief tornadoes, especially in areas in the southern parts of Central Alabama. We could also see another round of heavy rain before the front finally clears the area. On Wednesday a stronger system will bring more instability, although the threat for severe weather remains uncertain. Dry and cooler conditions return by Thursday morning. Stay aware of changing weather conditions if you have outdoor plans this weekend and seek safe shelter if a storm approaches.

