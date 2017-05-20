Man hit, killed by train on Vanderbilt Road

FIRST ALERT: Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.More >>
FIRST ALERT: Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.More >>
Birmingham police say a man has been hit and killed by a train.More >>
Birmingham police say a man has been hit and killed by a train.More >>
Southerly winds continue bringing warm, moist Gulf air into Alabama Saturday morning.More >>
Southerly winds continue bringing warm, moist Gulf air into Alabama Saturday morning.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a new Autism bill into law Friday.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a new Autism bill into law Friday.More >>
The big guy that watches over Birmingham is getting a makeover.
A $4-million project for Vulcan Park got underway Friday.More >>
The big guy that watches over Birmingham is getting a makeover.
A $4-million project for Vulcan Park got underway Friday.More >>