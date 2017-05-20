Man hit, killed by train on Vanderbilt Road - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man hit, killed by train on Vanderbilt Road

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say a black male in his twenties was hit and killed by a train Saturday morning.

The accident happened on Vanderbilt Road near Steel City Recycling.

Investigators have classified this as an industrial accident and say the man may have fallen off the train.

