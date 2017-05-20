FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Rain, thunderstorms likely this weekend

Southerly winds continue bringing warm, moist Gulf air into Alabama Saturday morning. Rainfall totals today may range from one-half to three-quarters of an inch, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some strong storms with gusty winds and small hail are expected at the beginning of the rain event, but there will be little threat for organized severe storms. Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning are also expected, so those with outdoor plans should be ready to move indoors when storms approach. High rain chances will continue tonight from ongoing rainfall and possible thunderstorms ahead of a cold front lagging well back to the west. Rain chances remain high through the night.

The cold front associated with this system will approach Sunday. Rain chances will remain high ahead of the front Sunday. There will be rain breaks but flooding will be possible if numerous rounds of heavy rain persist. The front will likely stall somewhere near the middle of the area Monday, meaning more scattered showers and thunderstorms, but rainfall will not be as heavy as much of the moisture will move east. Rain chances increase after midnight on Monday night due as the system moves east. Showers will continue behind the front on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s with some areas only in the 60s in North Alabama. The cool down will continue Wednesday night and Thursday with lows in the low to mid 50s with some 40s in the North and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.