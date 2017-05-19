Advocates rejoice after new Autism law is passed.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a new Autism bill into law Friday.

It’s expected to help a lot of family's budgets.

Arts and Autism's program director Patricia Thomas said the average cost for autistic services is about $90,000 a year.

According to this new law, insurance companies will now cover $40,000 worth of it.

“It's been a five -year fight,” said Thomas.

A fight they won and now the Arts and Autism family is celebrating.

“Research backs that early intervention works,” said Executive director Jan Sikes. “We are hopeful that we're going to have be able to provide more therapies here at Arts and Autism because of this coverage the parents are excited.”

Therapies like occupational therapy, speech, and language pathology.

Alabama was one of the last five states that didn't require insurance companies to cover those autistic services.

Arts and Autism staff hope the remaining four states follow suit.

“The realization of a dream for us to finally have our kids to be seen and heard and treated like they matter,” said Thomas.

“These kids can become contributors they become leaders they can become part of society,” said Thomas.

Thomas said coverage for services should apply by this October.

